Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $338.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

