Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.