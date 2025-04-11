LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 5,250 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $233,920.00.

LC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 847,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

