Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennar traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $103.01, with a volume of 5683584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.