Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$43.85 and last traded at C$44.21, with a volume of 164088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Price Performance

About Linamar

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.