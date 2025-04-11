Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.13. Lincoln National shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 1,114,957 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

