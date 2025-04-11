Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,547 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Thursday, April 3rd, Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 65.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.