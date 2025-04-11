London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 13,843 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.44 ($135.57), for a total value of £1,445,762.92 ($1,876,639.30).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, David Schwimmer sold 4,577 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.44 ($144.65), for a total transaction of £510,060.88 ($662,072.79).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LON:LSEG opened at £112.38 ($145.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.49. The firm has a market cap of £59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 8,648.31 ($112.26) and a one year high of £121.85 ($158.16).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group ( LON:LSEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 89 ($1.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($150.57) to £125 ($162.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

