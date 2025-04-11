LSV Asset Management Purchases 28,200 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

AXS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

