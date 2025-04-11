LSV Asset Management Sells 133,470 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $119,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

