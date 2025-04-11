Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAC

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.