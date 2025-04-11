Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1490250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Macerich Trading Down 3.1 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,192,000 after buying an additional 10,274,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 845.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,509 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Macerich by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

