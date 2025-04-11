MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.96 and last traded at $92.91. 151,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 644,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

