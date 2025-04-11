Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 22.5% – Here’s What Happened

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 2,203,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,039,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Magnite Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10,170.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,076,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

