Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.63. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

