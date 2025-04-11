Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.63. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.
Marin Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Stock Average Calculator
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.