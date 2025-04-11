Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

