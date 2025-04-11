Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

