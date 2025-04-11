Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3,114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

