MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $273,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $59,910,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $17,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $115.14 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

