Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

