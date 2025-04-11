Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,134 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

