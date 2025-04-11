McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $304.77 and last traded at $304.57. Approximately 872,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,565,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.97. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.