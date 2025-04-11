Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $81.37. 1,419,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,652,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

