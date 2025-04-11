MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$18.59 and last traded at C$18.98. Approximately 811,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,713,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.35.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$2,215,416.96. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

