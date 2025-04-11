Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 790526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.45).

Midwich Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £184.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

