Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,101,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,650,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

