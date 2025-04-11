Milyae Park Purchases 2,100 Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park acquired 2,100 shares of Alliance Witan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.47) per share, with a total value of £23,415 ($30,393.30).

Alliance Witan Stock Performance

LON:ALW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($14.28). 1,836,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,215.86. Alliance Witan has a one year low of GBX 998.73 ($12.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.26).

Alliance Witan Company Profile

Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Witan PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by 11 of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

