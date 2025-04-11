Mizuho Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,261.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.