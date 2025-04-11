Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

