Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $475.49 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.12.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,825,928.26. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.17.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

