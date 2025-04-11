Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total transaction of $410,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,604.84. This represents a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $261.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.53 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

