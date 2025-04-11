Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 721,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.