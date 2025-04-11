Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Up 10.4% – Should You Buy?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $531.82 and last traded at $535.11. Approximately 1,220,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 755,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,622.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Retireful LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13,083.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

