MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 21,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 312,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSAI

MultiSensor AI Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.