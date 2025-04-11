National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Opera were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Opera by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Opera by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Opera by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Opera by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Opera by 2,065.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Opera Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $14.93 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

