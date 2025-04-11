National Bank of Canada FI Sells 129,047 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,047 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 673.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MP Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 82.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 47.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,842,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,740,912. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.