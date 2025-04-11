National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Sherritt International Price Performance

S stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.35.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.