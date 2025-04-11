National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
Sherritt International Price Performance
S stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.35.
About Sherritt International
