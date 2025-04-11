Navigator (OTC:POELF) Shares Down 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Navigator Company, S.A. (OTC:POELF – Get Free Report) dropped 23.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Navigator Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

About Navigator

The Navigator Company, SA manufactures and markets pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Biomass Renewable Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use.

