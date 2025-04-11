Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAMS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

