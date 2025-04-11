Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $916.00 and last traded at $913.28. 1,220,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,672,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $921.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $961.62 and a 200 day moving average of $882.89. The company has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

