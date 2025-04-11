Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Vericel by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Vericel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.45 and a beta of 1.61. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

