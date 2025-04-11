Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Enviri worth $36,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This trade represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

