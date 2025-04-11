Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $33,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

