Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2,667.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 204,314 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,871,000 after buying an additional 168,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fluor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 412,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

