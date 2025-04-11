Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,403 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $107.61 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

