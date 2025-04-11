Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 281,466 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 281,466 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after buying an additional 1,539,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

