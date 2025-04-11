Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 2051082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.52.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at $79,064,227.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.