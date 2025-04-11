NFP Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.7% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
IVV stock opened at $527.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.90.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
