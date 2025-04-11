Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.91. 130,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 61,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Nocera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Featured Articles

