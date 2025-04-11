Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.26. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

